Crews to conduct prescribed burn in Angelina National Forest

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas and the Angelina National Forest said they will be conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday.

They said long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.

The area affected is 1205 acres, near FM 2743 in and around the Caney Creek Recreational area and Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

