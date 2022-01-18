Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews battling Bastrop County wildfire

Smoke likely taking over parts of the sky in Lee & Milam Counties Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke likely taking over parts of the sky in Lee & Milam Counties Tuesday.
Smoke likely taking over parts of the sky in Lee & Milam Counties Tuesday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Evacuations are underway in Bastrop County as emergency crews battle a wildfire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, officials are evacuating areas at Pine Hill Drive. East SH 21 South Shore Lake Bastrop and East SH21 at 1441 have been closed.

The fire is estimated at 150 acres. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is ‘very active’ and aviation resources have been ordered to assist. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management had previously stated that Bastrop State Park would be conducting prescribed burns Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

With the breezy south winds on hand, the smoke plume is visible on PinPoint Radar, filtering through parts of Lee & Milam Counties where smoke has likely taken over parts of the sky.

