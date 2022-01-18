Crews battling Bastrop County wildfire

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Evacuations are underway in Bastrop County as emergency crews battle a wildfire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, officials are evacuating areas at Pine Hill Drive. East SH 21 South Shore Lake Bastrop and East SH21 at 1441 have been closed.

The fire is estimated at 150 acres. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is ‘very active’ and aviation resources have been ordered to assist. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management had previously stated that Bastrop State Park would be conducting prescribed burns Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Bastrop County on the #RollingPinesFire. The fire is an estimated 150 acres and 0% contained. The fire is currently very active and aviation resources have been ordered to assist. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Ye3kpOYXAf — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) January 18, 2022

With the breezy south winds on hand, the smoke plume is visible on PinPoint Radar, filtering through parts of Lee & Milam Counties where smoke has likely taken over parts of the sky.

Smoke plume from a very large fire in Bastrop County visible on PinPoint Radar this afternoon.



Likely extremely smoky over parts of Lee & Milam Counties as a strong south wind blows https://t.co/TNQ801zZAG pic.twitter.com/4l8US3eAya — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 18, 2022

