Crews battle fire near mobile home park north of Lindale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Smith county.

According to officials, the fire was on the 18,900 block of Highway 69 north near a mobile home park off of Count Road 4117.

Preliminary reports state that crews knocked down two pine trees near a mobile home that were on fire. According to crews on the scene, there’s no word on how the fire started or if anyone was hurt. At least one mobile home appeared to be damaged from the fire. It took crews multiple hours to get the flames under control.

“Chief yates is currently at the scene of the fire and should have a detailed report at around 8 a.m.,” said Jordan, Volunteer Firefighter station 1.

Officials are still on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

