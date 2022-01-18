Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Big Sandy residents to experience water disruption as city makes repairs

Temporary Water Disruption graphic
Temporary Water Disruption graphic((Source: City of Big Sandy))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Big Sandy said most of the city will be without water as the public works department makes repairs on two critical valves.

The city said on Facebook the valves are near Gilmer and Wildcat Streets.

The city asks residents to please remain clear of the area and be aware of possible water pressure loss and interruptions in service.

