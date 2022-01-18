Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who was shot outside a football game, at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons into a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, killing Bility and injuring three people.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons in the direction of a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, injuring three people and killing an 8-year-old girl.

A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney, in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.

Murder charges previously filed against two Black teenagers for firing gunshots that prompted the officers to shoot, were also dropped Tuesday, according to a news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

