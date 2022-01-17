WATCH: Sports analyst joins Michael Coleman to discuss Georgia’s win, SEC changes, Country Tavern

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brian Jones, former UT Longhorn and NFL player, current network sports analyst, and presenter for last week’s Earl Campbell Tyler Rose awards sat down with KLTV’s Michael Coleman for an interview on Sunday.

Michael Coleman: Man, it is so good to see you. I want to get your thoughts on college football; the state of it, when you played. (To camera:) He played at Texas, he’s a Longhorn.

You didn’t have the NIL, name image and licensing. I might have got 75 bucks, you a whole lot more, but your thoughts on how that is changing the flavor of the game.

Brian Jones: I’m all for it I’ve been a big proponent of these young men and women across all sports benefitting now not having to defer their income earning opportunity, excuse me so I’m glad to see the legislation, even though it’s a Hodge podge currently. And there needs to be guard rails erected and eventually I believe they will come. I think its great for the game, the game needed to grow it was operating under an antiquated business model in my estimation and yes, it’s the wild wild west currently.

MC: Let’s talk about the SEC they’re always in the national championship, a great game we saw night ago is it good for college football. The SEC, it’s so powerful; folks are wondering is it ruining the landscape of college football?

Jones: It’s great for me and my network (laughter) I’m selfish (laughter). Listen beat ‘em that’s all I can say. We play, we watch a game, and we root for a game, where it’s all about that big number on the left and that little number on the right. It’s maybe not fair, people keep asking is it good for the game. Well, I don’t think you can necessarily answer that. I think that’s a false argument to tell the truth. They just happen to be the best right now. Georgia finally getting over that huge hump which was Alabama an incredible impediment. With a little help from injuries things of that nature. But I don’t want to take anything away from the Bulldogs. A fantastic season so you just have elevated your game.

MC: Texas, Oklahoma SEC bound down the road; your thoughts?

Jones: It is big time football, man, when you’re there watching it in person you get the sense it’s different. It’s just different.

MC: Listen, you are different, and you are big time. I really appreciate you taking time out of your busy schedule here in East Texas. Next time you come back, don’t come back because you got hired you to do something, come back and just hang out. I appreciate your time, man.

Jones: You gonna take me to Country Tavern?

MC: I’m going to take you there, (laughter)

