Waskom’s Whitney Keeling leaving to take over Tatum AD/ head football coach position

Tatum Eagles
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a successful run at Waskom, including two state championships, Whitney Keeling is leaving to take over the vacant athletic director and head coach position at Tatum.

Keeling confirmed the news to the KLTV sports Department Monday afternoon. The transition to the new job will happen at the end of January. He will take over for Jason Holman, who left for the same position at Jacksonville.

Under Keeling, Waskom won back-to-back state titles in 3A DII in 2014 and 2015. He had three more teams make it to the state semifinals in his 12 seasons with the Wildcats. He will be heading into a good situation with Tatum coming off an 8-3 season.

