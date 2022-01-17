Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Comptroller hosting savings webinar this Wednesday

The Office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts will be holding a webinar this Wednesday. (Source: Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts will be holding a webinar this Wednesday.

The webinar is to help Texans with disabilities and their families learn about the Texas able account, which is a tax advantaged savings plan for eligible Texans.

The meeting will be at noon on Jan. 19.

To register for the webinar, click here.

