Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M students returned to campus over the weekend as they prepare for classes to begin again on Tuesday.

Those students are coming back at the height of the Omicron surge and the highest positivity rate on campus since the university began tracking it. Only the week of last year’s winter storm was higher because testing was disrupted by the bad weather.

KBTX asked students if it’s changing their approach to preparing for classes.

”I’m semi-concerned,” Texas A&M freshman Kendall Royer said. “I’m vaccinated, so it’s slightly less concerning. But I know there’s other people who aren’t vaccinated, so I kind of want to be mindful to them more than just to me.”

”If the professors really want us to wear a mask, then I’ll wear a mask, but that’s really about it,” Texas A&M freshman Samuel McCaulley said. “I don’t see anything else. If they want us to go online, then we’ll go online, just whatever they need us to do.”

Royer says she’s happy her classes will remain in-person for the time being.

“I was scared that we were going to be online,” Royer said. “Especially for my architecture major, it’s a lot of hands-on building and drawing. I don’t even know how I would do that online, so I’m really glad we came back.”

Students can register for a free home testing kit and pick it up at one of four on-campus location. Click here to find those details and locations.

The Texas A&M Health Maroon Line Clinic is also hosting a free vaccine clinic from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 at the exhibit hall at Rudder Theater Complex.

