Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after Gladewater home ransacked

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gladewater business owner Randy Koss about his home being ransacked by a man he didn’t know.

Gladewater Police, Gregg County Deputies and DPS were on the scene in the 1600 block of Highway 271 where they diffused the situation and the suspect was arrested.

Police report shortly after 10 a.m. Monday officers were summoned to a business on South Highway 271 near the Gladewater city limits for an individual that was destroying property and ran into a nearby residence.

The caller informed police there were no weapons in the residence, which belonged to the caller, and that the suspect was not carrying a weapon at that time.

On arrival, our officers and with support from a passing DPS officer, made entry to the residence and the suspect was safely detained and transported by Christus EMS to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview to be evaluated. After medical evaluations and/or treatment the suspect will be transferred to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to face several charges, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect who claimed she had COVID-19 allegedly coughed in Upshur County jailer’s face
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
2-year-old boy dies after 2-vehicle wreck on SH 149 in Gregg County; 1 driver arrested
Charles Leffel (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Police: Victim suffered scratches after he struggled with Longview man accused of pulling knife
Source: Gray News Media
Henderson man dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 64 near Chapel Hill
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Suspect arrested after Gladewater home ransacked
Adrian Grissom, 30, of Longview
One dead, suspect arrested following Longview apartment shooting