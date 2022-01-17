Suspect arrested after Gladewater home ransacked

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gladewater business owner Randy Koss about his home being ransacked by a man he didn’t know.

Gladewater Police, Gregg County Deputies and DPS were on the scene in the 1600 block of Highway 271 where they diffused the situation and the suspect was arrested.

Police report shortly after 10 a.m. Monday officers were summoned to a business on South Highway 271 near the Gladewater city limits for an individual that was destroying property and ran into a nearby residence.

The caller informed police there were no weapons in the residence, which belonged to the caller, and that the suspect was not carrying a weapon at that time.

On arrival, our officers and with support from a passing DPS officer, made entry to the residence and the suspect was safely detained and transported by Christus EMS to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview to be evaluated. After medical evaluations and/or treatment the suspect will be transferred to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to face several charges, according to police.

