Red Raiders move up to No. 18 in AP Top 25

Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is now ranked 18th in the nation.

The team improves slightly from No. 19 last week after a road win over then-No. 1 Baylor and dominating Oklahoma State at home, before dropping its last game of the week to Kansas State on the road.

The Red Raiders take on Iowa State at home Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

