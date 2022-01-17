Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Victim suffered scratches after he struggled with Longview man accused of pulling knife

Charles Leffel (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers arrested a 59-year-old man Friday after he allegedly pulled a knife on another man because he was upset that a maintenance man hadn’t fixed something in his apartment.

Charles Emmett Leffel is still being held in the Gregg County jail on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $10,000.

According to Brandon Thornton with the Longview Police Department, the incident occurred at the Driftwood Apartments Friday afternoon.

Thornton said Leffel and another man allegedly got into an argument because Leffel was angry that the apartment complex’s maintenance man had not fixed something at his residence.

Leffel allegedly pulled a knife on the other man, who grabbed his arm in possible an effort to disarm him. During the ensuing scuffle, the victim suffered minor scratches to his neck and arm, Thornton said.

Thornton said the Longview PD officers that responded to the 911 call said Leffel was highly intoxicated. Leffel was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

