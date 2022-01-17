Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
One dead, suspect arrested following Longview apartment shooting

Adrian Grissom, 30, of Longview(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a woman was fatally shot Sunday and a suspect is in custody.

The Longview Police Department reports the shooting occurred at the Gilmer Apartments located at 701 Gilmer Rd. at approximately 2:54 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers report they discovered a victim, 23-year-old Cyan Winn deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her boyfriend, Adrian Grissom, 30 of Longview.

Longview Police arrested Adrian Grissom after obtaining a murder warrant. He has been booked into the Gregg County Jail. No bond amount has been set at this time.

