North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH REDLAND, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’S Donna McCollum shares the short, but meaningful march to Mt. Zionia C.M.E. Church in North Redland community.

The annual Martin Luther King gathering in North Redland in Nacogdoches County focuses on the importance of community.

Some residents have passed their land down to future generations for over a century. They take pride in their country homes, they take care of one another in sickness and health, they have days of service, not just on MLK Day, but throughout the year.

They attempt to live daily by the teachings of the reverend and their faith.

