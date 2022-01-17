East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s chilly out there this morning. Temperatures are near freezing to start the day but will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine today and tomorrow. Winds pick up tomorrow afternoon, helping to warm things into the lower 70s. A cold front arrives midweek. Expect a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly for Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s ahead of the front, but will only reach the lower to mid 40s on Thursday. Sunshine returns for the end of the week, but temperatures will be slow to warm through the weekend.

