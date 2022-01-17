Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday night crash leaves teen hospitalized, Tyler man arrested

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested after a 17-year-old was hospitalized following a crash on S Broadway Ave. Friday night.

One of the drivers,17-yr-old Lillian Dawn Thornburgh is hospitalized in critical condition, according to Andy Erbaugh of the Tyler Police Department.

Tyler police report the two-vehicle crash occurred Friday night in the 2600 block of South Broadway at 10:52 p.m.

Dawn was the driver of one of two pick-ups involved. The driver of the other vehicle, Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler was arrested for Intoxication Assault causes brain injury vegetative state. Charles’s bond has been set at $200,000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect who claimed she had COVID-19 allegedly coughed in Upshur County jailer’s face
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
2-year-old boy dies after 2-vehicle wreck on SH 149 in Gregg County; 1 driver arrested
Charles Leffel (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Police: Victim suffered scratches after he struggled with Longview man accused of pulling knife
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Source: Gray News Media
Henderson man dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 64 near Chapel Hill

Latest News

Many Crockett residents participated in the MLK parade.
The City of Crockett joins together to remember and honor Martin Luther King Jr.
An officer arrived to assist with traffic control around 9:50 p.m., when he was approached by ...
Lufkin man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say
Music, chants, and powerful words were shared with members of East Texans on this Martin Luther...
East Texans gather to celebrate Dr. King, encourage service to others
1600 block of Highway 271
Suspect arrested after Gladewater home ransacked