Friday night crash leaves teen hospitalized, Tyler man arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested after a 17-year-old was hospitalized following a crash on S Broadway Ave. Friday night.

One of the drivers,17-yr-old Lillian Dawn Thornburgh is hospitalized in critical condition, according to Andy Erbaugh of the Tyler Police Department.

Tyler police report the two-vehicle crash occurred Friday night in the 2600 block of South Broadway at 10:52 p.m.

Dawn was the driver of one of two pick-ups involved. The driver of the other vehicle, Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler was arrested for Intoxication Assault causes brain injury vegetative state. Charles’s bond has been set at $200,000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.