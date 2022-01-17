Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Plenty of clear skies for the rest of today. Light wind, mild temperatures. On Tuesday, the southerly winds pick up and the temperatures rise into the lower to middle 70s by midafternoon. On Wednesday, we are expecting another cold front to pass through East Texas during the day bringing in a few showers for the northern sections of East Texas and even a few isolated thunderstorms to the southern sections, or Deep East Texas. There is a Marginal Risk (5%) for isolated thunderstorms over Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon with the passage of this cold front, according to the Storm Predication Center. Once the cooler/colder air arrives, it will stay with us for severe days this time. Well Below Normal Temperatures are expected Thursday through Monday of next week. Lows generally in the middle to upper 20s and highs in the 47s Thu-Sat and then into the middle 50s Sun-Mon. Looks like the winter-feel will be with us for several days...rather than just 1 or 2 days this go round. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect who claimed she had COVID-19 allegedly coughed in Upshur County jailer’s face
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
2-year-old boy dies after 2-vehicle wreck on SH 149 in Gregg County; 1 driver arrested
Charles Leffel (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Police: Victim suffered scratches after he struggled with Longview man accused of pulling knife
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Source: Gray News Media
Henderson man dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 64 near Chapel Hill

Latest News

Another Cold Front on Wednesday could bring a few isolated storms over Southern Areas of ETX.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/30day/
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/30day/
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-17-22
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Chilly this morning, sunny this afternoon