East Texas nonprofit provided college students with free care packages, health screenings

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A local nonprofit hosted free health screening checks and provided care packages for college students to get the semester started off on a good note Saturday.

College Elite is a local nonprofit organization that provides free care packages to college students worldwide. Monique Allen, the nonprofit’s founder, spent the day welcoming students in letting them get supplies.

“Because college students, they struggle in college. When the café closes, what happens overnight when you don’t have any food or any snacks in your dorm room?” she said. “So we wanted to do this as a welcoming gesture to the first semester to show them that there are programs, there are organizations out there that can help them whenever they’re in need.”

Allen said she got the idea for the program when she was a student at Texas A&M Commerce.

“I was a struggling college student. I was like this just cannot be the only option for all of us. So I was like well let me start something that can help other college students,” she said. “I was a junior, so I was like I only got one more year of doing this. So once I’m completely done I can go full throttle and help as many college students as I can then.”

Alex Johnson is going back to Tyler Junior College and heard about the event on social media.

“There was paper, booklets, a lot of stuff that you would get at the library, but here has helped me out a lot,” Johnson said. “It means a lot when you have the support from the community. Then difficult times, the pandemic hit, a lot of confusion happens so you need that help.”

They had a pickup and delivery option for students who didn’t have a car or are from out of the area. Allen also had a health group there to give free screenings to students.

“Last year, we met them, and they provide the free glucose, the free high blood pressure checks, and things of that nature,” Allen said. “We said, ‘Well that will be perfect for the students, especially during the pandemic. Let’s stay on top of our health cause that’s one of the main, important things right now.’”

All the students had to do was show a student ID, and they were able to pick out whatever they needed.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.