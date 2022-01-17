Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The City of Crockett joins together to remember and honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Many Crockett residents participated in the MLK parade.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Crockett held a celebration in Martin Luther King Jr.’s honor today with their first MLK parade.

Monday morning, Crockett streets acted as a stage for dancers, horses, and bands as they marched in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Kevin Johnson, the organizer of the event, said there’ve been many conversations to put on a parade in the past, but no one would put it together until this year.

“You could celebrate it anywhere, but there is nothing like home. You know having it here at home, it means more,” Johnson said.

Carolyn Mcknight was born and raised in Crockett. She said the event theme of “Unity in the Community” is important.

“The things that Martin Luther King did not just for the black race, but also for the human race. To all come together and be as one. Everybody is created equally, we all are human beings. So everyone should be treated fairly, everyone should be treated with justice, everyone should be treated with love,” Mcknight said.

Crockett Mayor Ianthia Fisher said they’ve hosted an indoor ceremony on Martin Luther King day in the past.

“This year, we’ve advanced it one step greater and I’m really excited about it,” Fisher said.

Jenell Lamb said she wishes the city hosted the event sooner. She said the overall goal is to bring the community together.

“We’ve gotten better a lot better at unifying. Thank god for that. Because at first it was just no good at all. You know we were all separated. Fourth of July was for one color, Juneteenth was for another color, that’s not the way it’s supposed to be. So we’re just trying to bring people together as one, because we all bleed the same,” Lamb said.

Johnson said he plans to make the Crockett MLK parade and celebration an annual event.

