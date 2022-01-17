Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

49ers knock Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as San...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) looks on in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas fans were anxious to get into AT&T Stadium to watch their Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wildcard matchup, but the Dallas players did not bring that same energy.

On the opening drive of the game the Cowboys allowed the Niners to go 75 yards in four minutes, taking a 7 point lead right off the bat.

The 49ers would add two field goals and led 13-0 before the Cowboys offense woke up.

Finally, late in the second quarter Dallas QB Dak Prescott threw a perfect 20-yard touchdown strike to Amari Cooper to get the Cowboys on the board, trailing 13-7.

The 49ers would put more points on the board in the second half, leading the Cowboys 23-7 entering the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys kicked a field goal, and then an Anthony Brown interception gave the ball back to the offense, and Prescott scrambled in for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to just six points with eight minutes to play.

With just over 2 minutes left on the clock, Prescott and the Cowboys took over on offense, trailing 23-17.

The Cowboys failed to convert a 4th and 11 on the drive, giving the ball back to San Francisco with 1:42 on the clock.

The Cowboys got the ball back with under a minute left and drove down to the 49ers 25 yard line before running out of time.

The 49ers beat the Cowboys 23-17.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
2-year-old boy dies after 2-vehicle wreck on SH 149 in Gregg County; 1 driver arrested
Source: Gray News Media
Henderson man dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 64 near Chapel Hill
Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect who claimed she had COVID-19 allegedly coughed in Upshur County jailer’s face
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area
Pictured are (top row from left) Christopher Collard, Kaitlyn Dennis, and (bottom) John...
Van Zandt County deputies arrest 3 in connection with log splitter theft

Latest News

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
Djokovic heads home after deportation from Australia
LSU Tigers
REPORT: LSU expected to hire UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach
Owen McCown
Owen McCown officially signs with Colorado
Sam Houston State Basketball
SFA women get past Sam Houston