REPORT: LSU expected to hire UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football coaching staff is complete for Brian Kelly in his first year in Baton Rouge as the Tigers are expected to hire Georgia’s Cortez Hankton as their next receivers coach according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller and On3Sports Matt Zenitz.
Hankton, a New Orleans native has spent the last four seasons with the Bulldogs as their receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Hankton played his high school football at St. Aug and then played collegiately at Texas Southern.
