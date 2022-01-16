Mobberly Avenue gets temporary bike lanes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Although Longview’s Mobberly Complete Street Project is over a year from starting construction, residents can get a taste of it right now and give some feedback.

The outside temperature was perfect for taking a brisk bike ride. With the wind it was indeed brisk. However, the Mobberly complete street mock-up was in place, and Longview Spokesman Shawn Hara said he hopes people use it.

“For two weeks, we will be setting up on Mobberly kind of a sample to show you what this could look like. It’s not going to be exactly like this because we’re going to do this with cones and some recycled Christmas trees, so we can kind of show some of the landscaping to give you an idea of what it would be like to be able to have bicycle traffic as well as the car traffic,” Hara said.

Mobberly Avenue Complete Street Project Manager Bob Watson said the mock-up is not just for walking and biking traffic. It’s also for drivers.

“And so what you’ll see is this set up for the next two weeks while people get used to driving and seeing what the conditions are like with just one lane in each direction, and still having that center two-way left-turn lane,” Watson said.

The city set it all up on Friday, including bike lane symbols. They were there when Clarence W. Bailey Elementary school let out, which is in the mockup area.

“We were here monitoring what it looked like when students were crossing the street, and parents were dropping off and picking up. And we found no issues of concern,” Watson said.

Jen Rodriguez does a lot of walking, so does she think it’s a good plan?

“I think so,” Rodriguez said.

“Why?” I asked her.

“I’ve seen a lot of foot traffic out here. I’ve only been here a week,” Rodriguez said.

That is one of the reasons Mobberly was chosen for the project. So if you want to try it out you only have a short time sine.

“It’ll all be picked up by the end of the month,” Watson said.

With that, a group of cyclists headed down the bike lane to maybe work up a little sweat or maybe not considering the temperature dropped to 36.

