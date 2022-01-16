Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mark in Texas History: Canton remains on wrong site due to survey mistake

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week, we feature a historical marker that is, well, misplaced.

In 1850, the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court had to determine a county seat. They bought 320 acres of land from Obey Owens to establish Canton.

A surveyor determined the right site and officials got busy building a courthouse, jail, and post office for the new town.

But three years later, the county discovered an error in the survey and the county seat was actually two-and-a-half miles from the county’s purchased land.

The town was actually on property owned by John Woldert, who donated 160 acres of land to the county. Crisis averted.

So today Van Zandt’s county seat remains on the wrong site. But something must be right as Canton has turned into a regional commercial center, most known for its First Monday Trade Days.

If you’d like to take a look at the documented mistake in history, the historical marker is located at the intersection of Groves Street and North Capitol Street in Canton.

Pictured is a historical marker located near the intersection of Groves Street and North...
Pictured is a historical marker located near the intersection of Groves Street and North Capitol Street in Canton. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area
Source: Gray News Media
Henderson man dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 64 near Chapel Hill
The road has reopened and the crash has cleared.
Lanes reopened, traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 in Smith County
Pictured are (top row from left) Christopher Collard, Kaitlyn Dennis, and (bottom) John...
Van Zandt County deputies arrest 3 in connection with log splitter theft

Latest News

Mark in Texas History: Misplaced county seat
East Texas theater asks community for help to stay open ‘another hundred years’
Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala 2022
2022 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala announces headline entertainer Jon Wolfe
TYLER FUNDING FOR HOMELESS VETERANS
VASH program to help homeless Tyler veterans find permanent housing