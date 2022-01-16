Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DWI suspect who claimed she had COVID-19 allegedly coughed in Upshur County jailer’s face

Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driving while intoxicated suspect who claimed she has COVID-19 is now facing a felony charge after she allegedly coughed in an Upshur County Jail correctional officer’s face Saturday night.

Darla Ann McCurry was charged with assault of a public servant and DWI (second offense). No bond amounts have been set for her charges.

According to a post on the Ore City Police Department Facebook page, an OPD officer saw a vehicle that was failing to drive in a single lane at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. After the officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from it.

The OPD officer asked a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper for help administering the field sobriety test.

McCurry was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI (second).

When McCurry was taken to the Upshur County Jail, she said that had COVID-19. At that point, she turned toward a correctional officer and “deliberately coughed in his face,” the Facebook post stated.

As a result, she was charged with assault of a public servant.

“We take this stuff serious,” the Facebook post stated. “First responders are working day in and day out to protect our communities. You will be held accountable if you make poor decisions.”

