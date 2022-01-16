Bridge dedicated to US soldier who was killed in Afghanistan

TAWAKONI, Texas (KLTV) - A portion of State Highway 276 in Hunt and Rains counties has officially been dedicated as the Staff Sergeant Shawn Henry McNabb Memorial Bridge.

The whipping winds over Lake Tawakoni did not keep family and friends away from honoring a hero who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2009.

“Three-hundred-twenty-five missions, and 51 of those were what they call life-saving missions,” said David McNabb, Shawn McNabb’s father. “He saved 51 people’s lives, so he was a high speed young man that loved what he was doing.”

The two-mile-long bridge has four lanes and runs between Hunt and Rains Counties. Speakers and dignitaries were part of the dedication. Ann McNabb, Shawn’s mother, said the day has been an honor.

“It’s freezing cold. The wind is coming off the lake, it’s just so cold, and people have shown up here anyway to give their support and to help us and make things happen here,” she said.

On October 26, 2009, McNabb was killed in Afghanistan when his helicopter went down while on a mission as a 160th Special Operations Air Regiment “Night Stalker” medic. He was 24 years old.

“The Drug Enforcement Agency had a mission for them and that’s what they were doing, trying to stop the poppy trade in Afghanistan this time. So this was his first time in Afghanistan, and it was his last, unfortunately,” David McNabb said. “But he believed in what he was doing as many of the special operators do, and he was a medic that was there with them, and they regarded their medics highly.”

On September 1, 2021, this was passed into law, and the bridge will have McNabb’s name on it forever.

“We have State Senator Bob Hall, who along with State Representative Bryan Slaton, pushed this bill through the legislature,” Shawn’s father said. “This is not just the naming of a bridge; this is a state law. It’s a state law that was passed by our legislature of the state of Texas this year.”

McNabb went to school in Terrell and entered the Army right after graduating high school in 2003.

