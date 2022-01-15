Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Tyler non-profit organization providing free care packages to college students

By Erin Wides
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - College Elite, a nonprofit organization based in Tyler, is providing free care packages to college students worldwide. Today, they are giving away free care packages at 319 W. Front Street.

College students who would like a care package are encouraged to park in the back.

They are also offering free blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol checks until 4 p.m.

For shipping options you can message the College Elite Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CollegeEliteLLC/

College students or dual-credit high school students are welcome to come.

