WEBXTRA: Club teams competing in USA Volleyball tournament in Longview

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum visited the USA Volleyball tournament at Maude Cobb in Longview Saturday.

Girls ages 12-17 are competing for a tournament title. The teams in the tournament are from the Northeast Texas region.

It works about the same as Little League and is not affiliated with school athletics. Parents get their kids signed up, and teams practice several days a week in different age groups.

The event is open to the public and continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maude Cobb in Longview. In April, teams compete in regionals in hopes of advancing to nationals.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

