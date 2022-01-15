Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Dramatic crash on Colorado highway caught on dashcam video

A driver on a Colorado highway caught dramatic video of a one-car crash.
A driver on a Colorado highway caught dramatic video of a one-car crash.(11 News Viewer Jason)
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A driver in Colorado captured video of a dramatic crash on a highway near Colorado Springs. Miraculously, the driver of the crashed vehicle survived.

KKTV viewer Jason shared the dashcam video with the local station. The Colorado State Patrol said the driver was traveling northbound on I-25 near Exit 128 when they smashed into barrels filled with water that were sitting in front of concrete barriers.

Trooper Josh Lewis told KKTV the barrels are designed to lessen the impact of a crash. Those barrel’s may have been what saved this driver’s life that night.

Jason said he pulled over right after the crash and turned on his overhead emergency lights to immediately provide aid to the driver. Luckily, the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and was able to walk away from the crash site.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one...
Driver arrested after fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 31 in Smith County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
The road has reopened and the crash has cleared.
Lanes reopened, traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

School Closures
School Closures
Tyler ISD Bus Hero
Tyler ISD Bus Hero
Amtrak Route
Proposed Amtrak Route Thru East Texas
Defense Training
Freedom Defense Training
According to the district, nearly 500 people were absent on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Chapel Hill ISD to require masks when students return next week