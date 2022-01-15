Van Zandt County deputies arrest 3 in connection with log splitter theft

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Friday in connection with a log splitter that was stolen from a home in the Callendar Lake Subdivision.

Christoper Lee Collard, 40, John Adam Patterson, 20, and Kaitlyn Renee Dennis, 20, were all charged with engaging in organized criminal activity – theft, which is a state jail felony. Pattison also had an additional arrest warrant for a bond forfeiture for criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.

No bond amounts were set for the trio’s engaging in organized criminal activity charges. The bond was set at $50,000 for Patterson’s criminal mischief charge.

According to a post on the Van Zandt County Facebook page, VZCSO deputies arrested Collard, Dennis, and Patterson on warrants issued by the 294th Judicial District Court on Friday.

The engaging in organized criminal activity case was the result of the VZCSO Patrol Division’s investigation into a log splitter that was stolen from a home in the Callendar Lake subdivision.

“I appreciate the extra hours that went into investigating this case by Lt. Cook and the patrol deputies involved in this case,” said Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix. “I also want to thank Constable Pat Jordan who assisted in the arrest of these thieves.”

The case will now be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for prosecution, the Facebook post stated.

“DA Tonda Curry and I are working hard to arrest and then get convictions to keep criminals behind bars,” Hendrix said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.