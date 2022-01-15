Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy and windy today. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening for strong northwesterly winds, with gusts between 30-40mph likely. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 30s and 40s but will feel cooler due to the wind chill. Overnight, we’ll drop down into the low 30s, and see highs tomorrow in the low 50s. Sunny skies for tomorrow, but still windy. By Tuesday, our highs are back in the low 70s until another front moves through later in the week. We’ll generally have sunny to partly cloudy skies through the extended forecast period. As of right now, there is no rain in the next seven days; however, that could change. There are some signals we could see rain later next week; I just don’t have confidence at this point to include it in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
The road has reopened and the crash has cleared.
Lanes reopened, traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 in Smith County
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Longview police investigating shooting incident on Deerwood Dr. that left 1 person injured
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports female inmate death

Latest News

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips 1-15-22
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
The cold front moves through most of ETX by Dawn. Gusty NW winds 20-25 mph, gusts 35-40 mph....
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
The cold front moves through most of ETX by Dawn. Gusty NW winds 20-25 mph, gusts 35-40 mph....
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
A Very "Raw" day is likely on Saturday as a front moves through early AM. Temps in the 30s/Wind...
Evening Weather at your Fingertips