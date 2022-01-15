Henderson man dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 64 near Chapel Hill

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man died in a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on State Highway 64 near Chapel Hill Friday evening.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at about 5:55 p.m. Friday approximately .15 miles northwest of Chapel Hill.

The preliminary crash report shows that Juan Gabriel Gonzalez, 46, of Troup, was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup pulling trailer and was heading northwest on SH 64. At the same time, Clinton J. Andrews, 39, was driving a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder southeast in the eastbound lane of SH 64.

Andrews failed to drive in a single lane, and his SUV drifted into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with the Dodge Ram, the press release stated.

The press release stated that Gonzalez was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and Andrews was not.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers pronounced Andrews dead at the scene of the crash, the press release stated.

Gonzalez and two girls, ages 13 and 14, that were passengers in Andrews’ vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The press release stated that the two teenage girls were in critical condition.

