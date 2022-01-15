Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson County deputy on emergency call involved in 2-vehicle crash on SH 334

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy en route to assist a fellow deputy was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 334 in Henderson County Friday night.

“Last night, a deputy was traveling eastbound on Highway 334 with lights and siren on headed to assist another deputy who was calling for assistance,” stated a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “A Chevrolet truck pulled out in front of the deputy on 334 at an intersection without a stoplight.”

According to the Facebook post, the drive of the pickup had been drinking alcohol before the crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the scene to investigate the wreck. Personnel from the Gun Barrel City Police Department and the Gun Barrel City Fire Department assisted at the scene.

“The deputy is doing good at this time,” the Facebook post stated.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his deputy was not injured in the collision.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries after emergency personnel freed him from his wrecked truck.

Hillhouse said he didn’t know the extent of the pickup driver’s injuries, adding that the man was “Alert and talking” when EMS personnel took him via ambulance to the hospital.

