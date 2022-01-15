Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in DFW area

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson. (Source: WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATED: Police in Colleyville, which is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have sent their SWAT team to a hostage situation synagogue in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road.

People in the immediate area of the synagogue have been asked to evacuate, according to a post on the Colleyville Police Department Facebook page.

“The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing,” a post on the Colleyville Police Department Facebook page stated. “We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via Facebook.”

The Colleyville Police Department issued their update to the original post at 1:20 p.m. Saturday. A second update at 2:20 p.m. stated that the situation is still ongoing.

“Heavy police activity has been reported at Congregation Beth Israel Saturday afternoon,” stated a Gray News Media story. "

Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson reported there is “no threat to the general public” at this time, according to CNN.

According to a story from Fox 4 News (KDFW), FBI agents are assisting police at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
The road has reopened and the crash has cleared.
Lanes reopened, traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 in Smith County
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Longview police investigating shooting incident on Deerwood Dr. that left 1 person injured
Source: Gray News Media
Henderson man dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 64 near Chapel Hill
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports female inmate death

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Henderson man dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 64 near Chapel Hill
Pictured are (top row from left) Christopher Collard, Kaitlyn Dennis, and (bottom) John...
Van Zandt County deputies arrest 3 in connection with log splitter theft
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Tyler non-profit organization providing free care packages to college students
WEBXTRA: Care packages for college students