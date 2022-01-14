Win a free family pass to the Carden Circus at Tyler’s Oil Palace
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carden Circus will be performing at the Oil Palace in Tyler January 27-30, 2022.
You have a chance to win a free family pass to the event. The pass is valid for 2 adults and 2 children 12 & under ($60 value).
Entries will be received through Thursday, January 20, 2022 and tickets will be mailed to winners at address on entry form.
To enter for a chance to win, click here.
