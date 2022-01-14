Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: City of Rusk offers grants for property demolition

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with Rusk City Manager Amanda Hill about grants available for property demolition.

One grant is for residents and the other is for tenants and business owners. This program is designed to assist those who may need assistance with getting property repaired or demolished.

Hill said costs can run into thousands of dollars for demolition.

