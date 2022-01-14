TRAFFIC ALERT: Oncor replacing power pole shuts down part of Paluxy in Tyler for next several hours

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says that Oncor will be working on Paluxy for several hours tonight.

Paluxy Drive just South of Loop 323 to Glen Arbor Drive will be shut down to South bound traffic as Oncor Electric replaces a power pole in that area starting at 09:45 p.m. The repairs are expected to take one to two hours and southbound traffic will be reopened once the repairs are complete.

Northbound traffic on Paluxy will not be affected during this time.

