Tim Russell named Grace Tyler’s new head football coach

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grace Community School pulled Tim Russell out of retirement from Harmony, and announced he’ll be the new head football coach for the Cougars.

Russell took the Harmony Eagles to the playoffs 12 out of 15 seasons.  He retired in December but is back after a short-lived retirement.

“When you feel the call of the Lord, you just can’t say no, and I truly feel this is a very, very special place. And I can’t, I can’t imagine doing anything else but coaching football at Grace.”

He says he loved his time at Harmony and other places, but he says he felt this in his gut.

“Oh, it was completely a gut thing, you know, I was at Harmony for 18 total years, or whatever. I loved my time there and I’ve coached at a lot of different places, but, but as a coach, you just sometimes feel things. And I definitely feel that this is the right thing, the right time, and the right thing for me to do. I think it’s the right fit, there’s no question in my mind.”

