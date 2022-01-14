Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Speak up’: Houston girl, 16, fatally shot as she walked dog

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Police continue looking for who fatally shot a 16-year-old Houston girl as she walked her dog.

The teenager, Diamond Alvarez, was only a few blocks away from her home in southwest Houston when police say she was shot multiple times at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.  Houston police say Alvarez was found on the side of a street next to a large grassy area.

Alvarez’s mother, Anna Machado, says after she heard gunshots and couldn’t get a hold of her daughter, she rushed out of her home. After finding her daughter, Machado says she tried to perform CPR but could not save her.

Diamond’s family described her as an outgoing person who was a hard worker and brought joy to everyone she met.

