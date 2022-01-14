SB traffic on US 59 south of Nacogdoches being diverted after 18-wheeler fire
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 South are blocked after an 18-wheeler’s trailer caught on fire Thursday afternoon.
A post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook warned motorists traveling that stretch of Highway 59 to expect delays while emergency responders are still trying to clear the scene.
The Lufkin office of the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that southbound traffic on that section of Highway 59 is being diverted to one lane of the northbound side of the road.
“Motorists should remain alert and obey all traffic control” the TxDOT tweet stated.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said the truck drive complained of health issues due to smoke inhalation, so EMS personnel were called to the scene to check the person out.
