Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly clear and very pleasant trough tonight. Partly cloudy and warmer on Friday. A strong cold front is expected to pass through East Texas Saturday morning bringing with just a few showers, a gusty NW wind throughout the day along with much cooler air. Temperatures start off in the upper 50s in the early morning hours, fall into the 40s during the day, and with a gusty NW wind, wind chills are expected to be in the 30s throughout Saturday. Sunday should be mostly sunny and quite chilly with lows in the lower 30s and highs struggling to make it to 50 degrees. MLK Day looks to be very nice with a cold start to the day, in the upper 20s, and highs nearing 60. Full Sunshine is expected as well. Warming into the middle part of next week as another cold front passes through on Wednesday afternoon. Only a few showers are possible, not only on Wednesday, but Thursday as well. Cooler temps expected on Thursday. Have a great night.

