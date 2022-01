LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police reported a school bus was involved in a wreck at Harley Ridge road and Bernice Dr. in the Pine Tree area Friday morning.

Pine Tree ISD reports it was a minor wreck with no damage to the bus and parents were notified. There were no reported injuries.

Longview police responded to the scene.

