By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.  We’re starting out with mostly clear skies but clouds will gradually increase today, becoming mostly cloudy by late afternoon and evening.  It will be warm and breezy at times with temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon.  A cold front arrives by sunrise tomorrow with temperatures dropping into the 30s and struggling to get out of the 40s during the afternoon.  It will be blustery and cold with northwest winds gusting up to 25 and 30 mph.  Mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning will partially clear during the afternoon with a few more clouds overnight into Sunday morning.  Sunny by Sunday afternoon, but still breezy at times and chilly.

