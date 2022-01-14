Longview police investigating shooting incident on Deerwood Dr. that left 1 person injured

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 400 block of Deerwood Drive Friday morning.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, the incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Longview PD officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting. When they arrived at the home in the 400 block of Deerwood Drive, they found a victim with a gunshot wound, the Facebook post stated. EMS personnel transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information,” the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information on the crime is urged to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1110. To make an anonymous tip call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236 STOP (7867) or go to the Crime Stoppers website.

