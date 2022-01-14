Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview police investigating shooting incident on Deerwood Dr. that left 1 person injured

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page(Longview Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 400 block of Deerwood Drive Friday morning.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, the incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Longview PD officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting. When they arrived at the home in the 400 block of Deerwood Drive, they found a victim with a gunshot wound, the Facebook post stated. EMS personnel transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information,” the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information on the crime is urged to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1110. To make an anonymous tip call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236 STOP (7867) or go to the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one...
Driver arrested after fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 31 in Smith County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Controlled detonation planned to destroy old Camp Fannin ordnance

Latest News

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports female inmate death
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
No injuries reported after Pine Tree ISD bus involved in crash
ETN: Dr. Ed, Dr. Patton 12-1