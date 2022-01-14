Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lanes reopened, traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 in Smith County

The road has reopened and the crash has cleared.
The road has reopened and the crash has cleared.(KLTV/KTRE)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: According to DPS the road has reopened and the crash has cleared. Traffic still appears to be slow-moving through the area, for the time being, said Officials.

PRIOR STORY:

Various westbound lanes have been shut down on Interstate 20 in Smith County due to a Friday morning traffic incident.

(KLTV staff)

Law enforcement responded to the scene, east of Tyler, sometime before 4:45 a.m.

According to the Department of Public Safety in Smith County, both westbound lanes of I-20 are shut down near Mile Marker 757. Traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder for passing near the Barber Road exit.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

DPS troopers are asking drivers to use use caution when approaching this area.

