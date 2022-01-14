Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports female inmate death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office jail staff reports a female inmate died after being transported to the hospital.

According to HCSO, she was in isolation on 15-minute welfare checks when jail staff observed her suffering from labored breathing on Thursday at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Jail staff report providing medical assistance and contacting Marshall Fire Department EMS to respond and transport her to the hospital.

Her condition continued to decline and she died at the hospital, according to HCSO.

The female inmate had been in custody in the Harrison County Jail since Dec. 30.

Her identity is being withheld until her family has been notified.

With all in-custody deaths, Texas law requires that an independent agency perform an investigation. The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division was notified, responded to the scene, and will complete an independent investigation.

