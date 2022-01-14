Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Garrison man arrested in firearm assault incident

David Davis was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of physically attacking someone...
David Davis was arrested Thursday after authorities accused him of physically attacking someone with a pistol.(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man has been arrested after authorities say he physically attacked someone with a gun.

David Lawrence Davis II, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 700 block of Project Road around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on reports of an assault with a firearm. The report states that deputies found the victim had been not been shot, but rather physically attacked with the gun itself.

The report alleges that Davis had fled on foot before deputies arrived, though he was apparently discovered in a residence on FM 138 around 2 p.m., about a mile away from the scene of the altercation. Davis was taken into custody without incident.

Garrison ISD, which is located near the reported incident, was locked down briefly as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one...
Driver arrested after fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 31 in Smith County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
The road has reopened and the crash has cleared.
Lanes reopened, traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

SFA official, graduate discuss student loan payment strategies
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
SFA official, graduate discuss student loan payment strategies
SFA official, graduate discuss student loan payment strategies
ETN: Ginger Zee, ABC News' chief meteorologist, talks about new book
Dr. Ed, Dr. Patton discuss mask effectiveness