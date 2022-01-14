Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We’ve got another warm day on tap with afternoon highs expected to once again range in the upper 60s to lower 70s area-wide. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day today but we will stay dry. A few showers will be possible as our next strong cold front surges through East Texas early on Saturday morning, but unfortunately looks like most of the area will remain dry. Temps on Saturday are upside down as warmer temperatures will exist in the morning ahead of the cold front but will drop throughout the morning and afternoon, so expect the PM hours of Saturday to remain chilly in the 40s but feeling much colder due to the blustery northwesterly winds. We’ll drop below freezing into the upper 20s to lower 30s Sunday morning and will likely flirt with the freezing mark on Monday (Martin Luther King Jr Day) as well. We are back into the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon before cold front number two arrives on Wednesday which will help us cool down once more and will hopefully bring a slightly better shot at rain. Thursday will be a chilly one for sure as highs will likely not be able to warm into the 50s.

