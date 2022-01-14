Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Longview Lobo Trent Williams earns All- Pro honors, 3 Cowboys make the cut

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks(WFIE)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trent Williams’ comeback from cancer reached another level Friday morning when the left tackle garbed first tam All-Pro honors.

Williams received 46 of the 50 possible votes for his position. Williams didn’t allow a sack all season.

The honor comes just two years after he was diagnosed with a rare cancer, Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans. Last season Williams made the Pro Bowl and this year he can add All-Pro to his resume for the first time.

In regards to the Cowboys, right guard Zack Martin, linebacker Micah Parsons and corner back Trevon Diggs were first team selections as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one...
Driver arrested after fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 31 in Smith County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Controlled detonation planned to destroy old Camp Fannin ordnance

Latest News

Darrell Barbay
Darrell Barbay leaving Jasper to take over in Mansfield, La
Tim Russell named Grace Tyler’s new head football coach
Tim Russell named Grace Tyler’s new head football coach
Tim Russell named Grace Tyler’s new head football coach
Tim Russell named Grace Tyler’s new head football coach
Left to right: Hudson's Kaanan Holder and Diboll's Percy Chavis recently both joined the 1,000...
Hudson’s Kannan Holder, Diboll’s Percy Chavis joins 1,000 point club