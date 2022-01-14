Former Longview Lobo Trent Williams earns All- Pro honors, 3 Cowboys make the cut

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trent Williams’ comeback from cancer reached another level Friday morning when the left tackle garbed first tam All-Pro honors.

Williams received 46 of the 50 possible votes for his position. Williams didn’t allow a sack all season.

The honor comes just two years after he was diagnosed with a rare cancer, Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans. Last season Williams made the Pro Bowl and this year he can add All-Pro to his resume for the first time.

In regards to the Cowboys, right guard Zack Martin, linebacker Micah Parsons and corner back Trevon Diggs were first team selections as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.