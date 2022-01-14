Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Far-right’s ‘Baked Alaska’ gets 30 days in jail over assault

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020...
Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A far-right social media personality who calls himself “Baked Alaska” was sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor convictions arising from an encounter in which authorities say he shot pepper spray at an employee at an Arizona bar.

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale.

He faces unrelated charges over his presence in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

In another unrelated case, Gionet was charged with misdemeanors for allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in 2020 outside the Arizona Capitol.

His attorney, Zachary Thornley, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one...
Driver arrested after fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 31 in Smith County
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Pictured are (top row from left) Ashley Hulshouser, Dylan Hulshouser, and (bottom0 Canyen...
Canton police arrest 3 ‘porch pirates’ after they allegedly tried to steal package
DPS clears man in fatal hit-and-run incident in Smith County

Latest News

Covid In the ER
Covid In the ER
Inflation Impact Shopping
Inflation has some East Texans doing alternate food shopping
Mental Health
Smith County leaders to meet Friday to discuss mental health issues in jail, community
Source: KLTV Staff
Inflation has some East Texans doing alternate food shopping
The Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health and Texas Health and Human Services Commission...
Smith County leaders to meet Friday to discuss mental health issues in jail, community