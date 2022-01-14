Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Continued very mild through midnight tonight...beyond that, a strong cold front moves through and drive temperatures down very quickly, and increases winds substantially out of the NW. Wind gusts during the day on Saturday are expected to be in the 30-35 mph range with sustained winds at 20-25 mph. Temperatures should be in the 30s during the day on Saturday and with the gusty NW wind, wind chills are expected to be in the 20s throughout the day. Please bundle up. There is a very slight chance for a few flurries over the far NE sections of East Texas on Saturday evening from Mt. Pleasant to Marshall. Only a dusting is expected IF it occurs. Just a few showers are even possible on Saturday with the frontal passage. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday and Monday with cold mornings and nice looking afternoons. We start warming up on Monday afternoon with highs back into the upper 60s. Just a few showers are possible on Wed/Thu of next week as another cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures cool back down on Thursday and Friday of next week. Stay Warm this weekend.

